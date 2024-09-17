Excalibur Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,612 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

