Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 232 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $10,234,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 132,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

