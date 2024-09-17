Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37,608.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 337,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after buying an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $498.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

