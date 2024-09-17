Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 177 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 152,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after buying an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

