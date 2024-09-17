Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

