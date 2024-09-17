European Commercial REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERE. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Featured Stories

