Ethereum Price Hits $2,276.55 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $273.96 billion and $15.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,276.55 or 0.03931317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,341,541 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.