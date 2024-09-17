Ethereum Price Hits $2,276.55 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $273.96 billion and $15.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,276.55 or 0.03931317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040301 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006700 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011019 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006864 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,341,541 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
