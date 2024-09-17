Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.62 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion and approximately $13.62 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,308.96 or 0.03914090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,341,541 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

