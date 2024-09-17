Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $297.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.10.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $315.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $316.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

