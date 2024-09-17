Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,223 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $162,568.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $54.00.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
