Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,223 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $162,568.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

