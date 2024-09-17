Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 26.0% in August

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 5.8 %
Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 13,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,645. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
