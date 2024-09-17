Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 26.0% in August

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 13,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,645. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

