Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Penny Tom Sells 38,806 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,543.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 78,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equillium by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

