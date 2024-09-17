EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien Buys 9,563 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$29.45 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of A$281,630.35 ($190,290.78).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.90%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

