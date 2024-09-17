Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on October 8th

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Epwin Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 99.45 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.59. The company has a market cap of £139.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

