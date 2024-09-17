EPIQ Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,846 shares of company stock worth $2,157,692. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

