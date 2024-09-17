EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $335,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

