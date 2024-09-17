EPIQ Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 159.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,597,000 after buying an additional 351,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,260,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,586 shares of company stock worth $10,291,025 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

