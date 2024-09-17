EPIQ Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.