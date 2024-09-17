Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein Sells 30,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,723,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $34,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

