Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein Sells 30,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,723,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $34,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.