EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $132.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.58.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

EOG stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.