EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,686. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

