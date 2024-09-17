Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.76

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 85734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$104.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

