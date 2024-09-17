Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 645,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,417,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

