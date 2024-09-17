Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 871.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,305 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

