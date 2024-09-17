Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Position Cut by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Enova International makes up about 5.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Up 1.5 %

ENVA stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

