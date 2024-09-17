Empire (TSE:EMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cibc World Mkts

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

