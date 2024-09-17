Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.14.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$41.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

