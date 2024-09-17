Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

