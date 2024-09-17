Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw reissued their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of EBS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

