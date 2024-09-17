Elrond Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $706.50 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $25.77 or 0.00042261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $706.50 million and approximately $18.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Elrond Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,419,886 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
