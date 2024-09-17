Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$31.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

EFN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$28.32 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6868327 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.