EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 309,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,117,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EHang Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.02.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EHang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

