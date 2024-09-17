Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 645,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

EW opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.