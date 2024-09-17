Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,677 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.80. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

