Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 579.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 174.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.