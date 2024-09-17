Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 17,329 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $169,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

