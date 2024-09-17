Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $7.39 Million in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Enstar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enstar Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,397,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.56. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

