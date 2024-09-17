Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,872 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

