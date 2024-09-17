Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.78 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Calix worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $47.15.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

