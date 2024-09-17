Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 153.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,427 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Shares of TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

