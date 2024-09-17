Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.23% of American States Water worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE AWR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

