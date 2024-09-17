Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

