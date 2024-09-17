Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

EXG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 981.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 113,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138,962 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.