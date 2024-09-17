Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
EXG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
