Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.96. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

