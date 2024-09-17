Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $89,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 879.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

