E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.41

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 146084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

E.On Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

