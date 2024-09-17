e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 1.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $114.69. Approximately 600,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,733,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

