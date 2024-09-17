Dymension Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $318.27 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002614 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $318.27 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,364,514 coins and its circulating supply is 203,231,957 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

