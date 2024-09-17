DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.10

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 16408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

DSV A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

