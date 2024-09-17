Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,417 shares of company stock worth $8,464,421 in the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

